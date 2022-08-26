FORECAST: Sunshine and highs in the upper 80s for Friday

(KCTV) - Skies will stay clear or mostly clear through the night while a light breeze eases in from the southwest, taking warm temperatures near sunset and dropping them into the upper 60s to near 70 by Friday morning.

For Friday, mostly sunny skies with morning lows in the upper 60s will give the morning a familiar feel. Mostly sunny skies through the day will send afternoon highs into the upper 80s. A few areas make another run at 90 degrees. The sticky feel to the air should have everyone feeling heat index values in the lower to middle 90s across our area.

The weekend will bring a few clouds into our area Saturday, but afternoon highs will still make a run into the upper 80s. Rain chances Saturday will be slim, with a 20% chance over the northernmost counties of Missouri. Don’t count on rain in the metro Saturday.

Sunday, however, will bring a little relief in more ways than one! Expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. That will combine with southerly winds through most of the day, setting the table for showers and thunderstorms late in the day.

A cold front is expected to push in, which will spark showers and a few rumbles of thunder to work in late in the day. The rain Sunday is certainly much needed, as is the cool down that’s expected to follow. Highs Sunday will reach the middle 80s before the cooler air arrives during the evening.

That rain is then expected to linger through Monday, with the possibility for over an inch of rain in our area. That amount will fall short of bringing our month back to normal but it will give our yearly totals a much more normal look.

Note: The “Dry Days of August” have been unusually dry this year! We went from a surplus of rain for the year when the month started to a deficit in rainfall after three weeks. The surplus was minimal at only an inch or so above normal, but we find ourselves more than an inch into a deficit as of now.

