Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan
Price Chopper Tailgate Recipe

Fire officials identify 19-year-old in fatal Grandview townhome fire

A fire at a Grandview townhome Thursday morning killed one person and hospitalized another.
A fire at a Grandview townhome Thursday morning killed one person and hospitalized another.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - Fire officials have identified the man who died in a townhome fire Thursday morning.

More than a dozen fire and EMS units responded just after 6 a.m. to the call on E. 127th Street, east of White Avenue. Authorities later revealed that 19-year-old Daniel Hicks died in the incident, and another person was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The Grandview Fire Department stated that person is expected to survive their injuries.

Grandview fire officials continued to investigate the cause of the blaze and have asked the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office to assist.

Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to contact the Grandview Police Department at 816-316-4985. You can also anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Republican U.S. Senate candidate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democratic U.S....
Schmitt leads Valentine in latest SLU/YouGov poll
FILE — Lakeview Middle School was placed on a hold after a handgun was found inside a...
Police: Gun found inside locker at Northland middle school, teen in custody
(Source: Humane Society of Missouri)
Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescues 25 animals
The City of Belton is celebrating its 150th birthday.
City of Belton celebrates 150th birthday