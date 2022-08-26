Fire officials identify 19-year-old in fatal Grandview townhome fire

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - Fire officials have identified the man who died in a townhome fire Thursday morning.

More than a dozen fire and EMS units responded just after 6 a.m. to the call on E. 127th Street, east of White Avenue. Authorities later revealed that 19-year-old Daniel Hicks died in the incident, and another person was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The Grandview Fire Department stated that person is expected to survive their injuries.

Grandview fire officials continued to investigate the cause of the blaze and have asked the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office to assist.

Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to contact the Grandview Police Department at 816-316-4985. You can also anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.