City of Belton celebrates 150th birthday

The City of Belton is celebrating its 150th birthday.
The City of Belton is celebrating its 150th birthday.(City of Belton, Missouri, Facebook)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - The City of Belton continues its sesquicentennial celebration with events centering around Belton High School’s season-opening football game.

Events surrounding the city’s birthday began Wednesday night and continue through Sunday afternoon. Friday night’s festivities include a free tailgate prior to the football game and a pregame time capsule presentation.

While the football game is ongoing, events on Main Street begin at 6 p.m. with a cookout, BINGO, a bubble party and an outdoor movie screening of Back to the Future.

According to a release, the celebration pays tribute to Belton’s small-town charm.

On Saturday, the 150th Celebration Parade begins at 10 a.m and live music, food trucks and more will be on display throughout both Saturday and Sunday.

For a full list of events associated to the birthday celebration, visit https://www.belton.org/Events-directory/Beltons-150th-Birthday-Celebration.

