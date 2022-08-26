City of Belton celebrates 150th birthday

BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - The City of Belton continues its sesquicentennial celebration with events centering around Belton High School’s season-opening football game.

Events surrounding the city’s birthday began Wednesday night and continue through Sunday afternoon. Friday night’s festivities include a free tailgate prior to the football game and a pregame time capsule presentation.

While the football game is ongoing, events on Main Street begin at 6 p.m. with a cookout, BINGO, a bubble party and an outdoor movie screening of Back to the Future.

According to a release, the celebration pays tribute to Belton’s small-town charm.

On Saturday, the 150th Celebration Parade begins at 10 a.m and live music, food trucks and more will be on display throughout both Saturday and Sunday.

For a full list of events associated to the birthday celebration, visit https://www.belton.org/Events-directory/Beltons-150th-Birthday-Celebration.

