Chiefs stars visit KC Current practice

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RIVERSIDE, Mo. (KCTV) - Winning is contagious. So, given an off-day following their final preseason game, members of the Kansas City Chiefs -- including quarterback Patrick Mahomes -- visited the Kansas City Current’s practice facility Friday.

The Chiefs and Current each are in the midst of their own runs of success. The Chiefs have made four straight AFC Championship Game appearances, while the Current are riding an 11-match unbeaten streak.

Mahomes, safety Justin Reid, center Creed Humphrey and wide receiver Mecole Hardman were a part of the group of football stars to make their way to Riverside. They join the supporters of the National Women’s Soccer League organization that just set an attendance record.

READ MORE: KC Current set new attendance record after 10,395 fans attend game

Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes is a co-owner of the Kansas City Current. The Chiefs’ star quarterback also has ownership stakes in the Kansas City Royals and Sporting Kansas City.

