Wichita boy born with 12 fingers pens book to aid kids in similar situations

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita boy born with 12 fingers has authored a book he hopes helps kids in similar situations.

The St. Louis Shriners say that Wyatt Shield is a first-grade student at Trinity Academy in Wichita and in 2022, he is debuting the book he penned: Wyatt’s Big Adventures with Shriners.

The Shriners indicated that Wyatt was born with six fingers on each hand - a total of 12 fingers - and was given highly skilled pediatric orthopedic care at the St. Louis hospital. Now, they said Wyatt only has 10 fingers and can already write his name in cursive.

One day, during bath time, the Shriners noted that Wyatt told his mother he would like to author a book about his fingers, his doctors and the fun he had along the way. The book’s writing is 100% Wyatt’s own words.

Wyatt said he hoped the book helps other families who face similar issues and raises money for the organization that helped him along the way.

The Shriners noted that Wyatt’s grandfather is a 49-year member of the Ainad Shriners - based in Wichita. He spent 43 years fundraising for a hospital he had no idea his family would eventually come to depend on.

The Shriners said Wyatt, his grandfather and his parents will all visit the Hyatt Regency Hotel between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24. He will speak at a luncheon beginning at 11 but will sell and sign books in the marketplace beforehand.

