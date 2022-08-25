Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan
Price Chopper Tailgate Recipe

Walking, racket sports lower risk of early death, study says

The study found racket sports, running and walking all helped decrease the risk of early death.
The study found racket sports, running and walking all helped decrease the risk of early death.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you want to keep adding candles to your birthday cake, grab a pair of sneakers.

According to a study published Wednesday in the JAMA Network Open journal, regular physical activity appears to lessen a person’s risk of early death.

The findings are based on more than 272,000 people between 59 and 82 years old who self-reported their exercise levels.

Researchers followed these participants for over a decade and looked at their health records for the cause of death.

The study found racket sports, running and walking all helped decrease the risk of early death.

Medical officials advise American adults to do at least two and a half hours worth of moderate activity per week.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An appeals court upholds a judge’s ruling temporarily blocking an Arkansas ban on...
Court upholds temporary block on Arkansas gender care ban for transgender youth
Authorities respond to an ambulance fire at Adventist Castle Health in Hawaii on Wednesday. One...
Patient dies, paramedic critically hurt after ambulance fire, apparent explosion outside Hawaii hospital
A mailbox stands in floodwaters from heavy rains that have plagued the region in recent days on...
Flash flooding: Toddlers rescued, fish flop in parking lot
In a 3-2 vote Wednesday, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for a death...
Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
Ukrainian nuke plant near fighting cut off from power grid