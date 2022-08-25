U.S. Women’s National Team to train at KC Current facility

RIVERSIDE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Current is preparing for visitors. Kansas City’s NWSL organization is set to host the U.S. Women’s National Team ahead of the national team’s upcoming friendly.

The U.S. Women’s National Team will train at the Current’s facility from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1. Those practices will serve as preparation for the national team’s friendly against Nigeria Sept. 3 at Children’s Mercy Park.

“We are honored to host the USWNT at our facility while they are in Kansas City,” said Current team president Allison Howard. “We built this facility for world-class athletes, and we are excited to be the training home of the best national team in the world while they are here.”

The American national team includes Kansas City Current defender Hailie Mace and former FC Kansas City coach Vlatko Andonovski.

