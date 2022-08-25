UMKC student, Pell Grant recipient reacts to President Biden’s loan forgiveness plan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Solomon Langley is getting his Master of Fine Arts at UMKC. He’s there on a scholarship, but he does have debt from undergrad.

“I still ended up with a good amount. Between $20,000 to $30,000,” he said.

Part of President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan could wipe out a lot of Langley’s debt. Since he’s a Pell Grant recipient, he could be eligible for up to $20,000 of relief.

President Biden said 27 million Americans are Pell Grant recipients. They are students who came from low-income homes.

“Pell grants had been a key way for the federal government to help lower-income families, particularly those earning less than $60,000 a year, send their kids to college,” said President Biden.

Now, students like Langley could live with a lighter burden. Especially as they look to the future.

“All this means people can start crawling out from under that mountain of debt. To get on top of their rent and utilities. To finally think about buying a home or starting a family or starting a business,” the president said.

“Student debt is rough for anybody. I don’t care if you got five or 10 grand worth of debt. Anything would help,” said Langley

Find the full details of President Biden’s plan here.

