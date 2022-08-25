Ukraine native in Kansas City reflects on 6 months of war

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ukraine’s 31st Independence Day Wednesday brought a rocket attack on a train station in eastern Ukraine today that killed at least 22 people and wounded 50 others, according to the office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This year, Independence Day coincides with exactly six months since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Elena Rollins remembers what day of the week it was.

“24th of February was a Sunday,” she said. “That’s when the war started.”

Back then, she was checking her phone daily for updates. Now, not so much. She began to feel like each day brought more of the same.

“Nothing new. It’s like more compatriots are killed. It’s very hurting to watch it,” Rollins described. “I know that my family’s okay. And I know that other families are not. But, counting the deaths and grieving all the time is too much.”

She hadn’t even watched the news of Ukraine’s Independence Day.

It marks the day the nation voted to break with the Soviet Union in 1991. Rollins remembers parades.

“Oh, it’s flags everywhere and national outfits. It’s good food, good friends,” she described.

This year, Independence Day in Ukraine began with air raid sirens in Kyiv and other cities.

Zelenskyy banned public gatherings in the nation’s capital following warnings that the day could bring fresh attacks on major cities. The streets that usually hold parades were nearly empty aside from the wreckage of Russian tanks displayed as a symbol of endurance.

Rollins came to the United States nine years ago. Her father is still in western Ukraine. Her aunt and uncle are still in an occupied southern city. She said she worries about them, but only to a point. After six months of fighting, a certain emotional fatigue has set in.

“Day to day, day to day, day to day, you run out of hope. But at the same time, you feel, I mean... Not a shame but something like that. Like, ‘Oh, I have to be hopeful for it,” she said. “It’s very mixed feelings of, ‘OK, are we done already? When is it going to be over? Like, when?’ But at the same time, I’m very proud of my little nation.”

The last time she visited was for her daughter’s first birthday, she almost didn’t go because carting a toddler overseas can be a lot of work. Now, she’s so glad she did.

“Do I want to go back?” she remarked. “Absolutely. Not living but, like, visiting. Am I going to have a place to go? That’s the question.”

