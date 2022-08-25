Aging & Style
Two KU football players arrested

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas football players Trevor Wilson and Tanaka Scott were arrested Thursday and alleged to have committed aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon.

Wilson, 21, and Scott, 20, were booked at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Haskell Avenue.

Wilson, 21, caught 27 passes for 364 yards and a touchdown during the 2021 season.

Kansas’ season-opener is Friday Sept. 2 against Tennessee Tech.

