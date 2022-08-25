As teachers struggle with mental health, school districts turn toward 4-day weeks & staff support

MISSOURI (KCTV) - An ongoing teacher shortage nationwide has Missouri state education officials worried about teachers’ mental health.

Missouri Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Dr. Margie Vandeven said the teacher shortage goes beyond just low salary and lack of resources complaints.

Blue Springs School District and other school districts use a “Grow Your Own” recruiting plan, but another way to combat the shortage is four-day school weeks.

Blue Springs, as we reported Wednesday, and around 20 percent (as of last year) of school districts across the state utilize the GYO teachers’ program, giving scholarships to their graduates to get a teaching degree, and come back home to teach.

The four-day school week is something the state made available in 2010, and now hundreds of schools are using it with the goal of combating a shortage and improving mental health.

A study done by Missouri State University College of Education shows an estimated 141 school districts this year are going to the shortened schedule. That number is up from one in 2010 and just five in 2011.

Dr. Vandeven said it’s across the board as to why schools struggle.

“I don’t walk into a school today that says, ‘Yes, we’re not having any workforce issues,’ just like you don’t go into any place today where they won’t talk about the importance of the workforce,” she said. “The bigger picture that we are hearing from teachers is how do we continue to elevate and garner the support of the profession.”

