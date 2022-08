INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Winner Road from 9th Street to Arlington Street has been closed until further notice.

City workers determined the road’s condition was due to erosion undercutting the pavement.

#RoadClosureNotice: The City of Independence’s Municipal Services Department is closing Winner Road from 9th St to Arlington St until further notice. The road has been closed out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of our residents. pic.twitter.com/nLaTRtbQHm — @cityofIndepmo (@CityOfIndepMO) August 25, 2022

The sinkhole had been caused by failure of stormwater infrastructure, the city stated.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.