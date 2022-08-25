Shawnee man arrested after vehicle is stolen in Missouri

CLINTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old Shawnee, Kansas, man has been arrested after a vehicle was stolen in Clinton, Missouri.

The Clinton Police Department said they received a report early Wednesday morning about a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle, which was left running and unattended, was taken from Clinton Convenience at 115 N. 2nd St.

Surveillance captured video of the theft when it happened. From that, they were able to get a description of both the suspect and suspect vehicle.

An officer later recognized the suspect vehicle at a residence in the 600 block of E. Grandriver St. in Clinton.

Despite the fact that other people inside complied with the officer’s request to do so, the suspect initially refused to come out of the residence. That suspect was later identified as James Lamont Gant from Shawnee.

Also, Gant was reportedly in possession of a handgun.

He eventually came out of the house after officers appeared to leave the scene. In reality, they took up points of surveillance.

After a short pursuit on foot, Gant was arrested on an outstanding Kansas warrant for second-degree robbery. He was also arrested, as part of the investigation, for vehicle theft and resisting arrest.

The stolen vehicle was ultimately recovered, as well as a gun that had been reported stolen out of Kansas City, Missouri.

Clinton police said evidence was also recovered that may be related to a series of thefts from vehicles, which happened in the late evening or early morning hours.

