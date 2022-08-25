School bus accident sends Wellsville students to hospital

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A school bus accident in rural Franklin County sent two children to the hospital on Thursday morning.

The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Riley and Wyoming Rd. in rural Franklin Co. with reports of a traffic accident.

Officials said the crash involved a pickup truck and Wellsville school bus with several student passengers onboard.

While no one was seriously injured in the crash, the Sheriff’s Office said two students were taken to AdventHealth in Ottawa via ambulance for treatment of minor injuries. Neither driver was injured in the accident.

Officials noted that Wellsville USD 289 personnel started to notify parents of all students involved just after the accident happened. Some students were released to their parents at the scene while the remaining students were taken to school in a different bus.

The Sheriff’s Office said it helped school staff and EMS to contact families of all students to ensure all medical needs were properly met.

The Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the scene, along with personnel from the Wellsville Fire Department, USD 289 and Franklin Co. EMS.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.