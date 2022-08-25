Aging & Style
Prairie Village Jazz Festival returns in September

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - After a two-year absence due to COVID, the Prairie Village Jazz Festival returns to Harmon Park Sept. 10.

The event put on by the City of Prairie Village, provides an evening of music, art, food and drink. This year’s festival is the 11th of its kind, providing an opportunity for musical acts with Kansas City connections to perform in front of a local crowd.

The festival lineup goes as follows:

  • 3:05-3:35 - Shawnee Mission East Blue Knights
  • 4:00-4:50 - Back Alley Brass Band
  • 5:10-6:00 - Ray Keller Octet
  • 6:20-7:20 - Eddie Moore
  • 7:45-9:15 - The Adam Larson Band featuring Terell Stafford

Tickets for the event will be sold in personal only, with no early ticket sales. Adults must pay $5 -- cash only -- in order to gain entrance into the event. Admission is free for those 18 and younger.

For more information on the event, visit pvkansas.com/jazzfest.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

