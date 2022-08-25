Aging & Style
Person dies after being hit by vehicle, pinned against hotel in Lee’s Summit

By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A person who was standing by a hotel in Lee’s Summit was hit by a vehicle and pinned against the building Wednesday night, which ultimately killed her.

According to the Lee’s Summit Police Department, officers went to the Fairfield Inn in the 1300 block of NE Windsor Drive around 7:15 p.m. after receiving a call from someone about a pedestrian who had been struck.

When officers arrived, they determined that the driver had entered the parking lot and hit a person who was standing beside the building.

The impact pinned her against the building and caused significant injuries.

She was taken to a local hospital and ultimately pronounced deceased.

The driver did stay at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The police said it appears that the driver didn’t know the pedestrian.

The investigation is ongoing.

Also, structural damage to the building is being assessed for the safety of those staying there.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

