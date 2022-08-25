More than 25 animals rescued from Clinton County home

CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than 25 animals were rescued from a Clinton County home by the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force, according to a release from the HSMO.

Local law enforcement assisted in the recovery process which included 10 cats, nine dogs, five chickens, a sugar glider and a gerbil from a home in Lathrop, Missouri. The HSMO said dead animals were also found on the property.

The rescued animals have been transported to the HSMO’s St. Louis City headquarters where they will be treated to professional veterinary care and rehabilitation. Once the animals have been recuperated, HSMO said it expects to make them available for adoption.

To help support the recovery of these animals you can visit hsmo.org/donate. To report an animal who may be in danger or is suffering from neglect or abuse, call the local police and the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.