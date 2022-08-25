Man found guilty of committing murder during drug sale in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been found guilty of committing murder during a drug sale in Clay County in June of 2020.

According to Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel White, jurors have found Blade Elliott guilty of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action.

Kansas City, Missouri, police officers went to the 9700 block of N. Ash Ave. on June 8, 2020, after receiving a call about a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim dead inside his vehicle.

Officers determined that the victim and Elliott had set up a meeting for the sale of marijuana. Elliott tried to reach for a bag of marijuana, which was near the victim. The victim was then shot four times before Elliott ran away.

Detectives were able to identify Elliott based on conversations that took place in order to set up the marijuana sale. Also, the murder weapon was found at Elliott’s residence.

Jurors recommended a punishment of 30 years in prison for the second-degree murder conviction, 20 years in prison for the first armed criminal action conviction, 10 years in prison for the attempted first-degree robbery, and seven years in prison for the second armed criminal action conviction.

That’s a total of 67 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

However, those are recommendations. The official sentencing will take place on Nov. 10 of this year.

