Lenexa police warn shoppers of ‘distraction theft’

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Police in Lenexa, Kansas, are warning against distraction theft.

They said it’s when two or more people work together to steal wallets from people’s bags while they’re shopping. One person usually engages the victim in conversation while the other takes the wallet.

According to police, the suspects then go to nearby stores and start swiping the credit cards right away. Victims are usually unaware until they get notified of activity by their bank or get to the cash register and notice their wallet is gone.

In Lenexa, there have been around 10 reports since spring. Police said most suspects aren’t caught because they travel from different areas. The victims are usually women who are near senior citizen age.

The public is advised to be mindful of their surroundings and to be careful when engaging with strangers. Police also recommend wearing cross-body or fanny pack bags and keeping your bag zipped or snapped closed.

It is also recommended to have as many security features in place as possible with your bank.

🧵1/4 There have been numerous "distraction theft" cases recently around the KC metro, including several here in Lenexa. This occurs at retail stores and involves 2-3 suspects working together. Usually, 1 or 2 suspects will engage the victim in conversation while shopping... pic.twitter.com/HubWPaGUr0 — Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) August 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.