KCMO adopts plan for climate protection, resiliency

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council has voted to formally adopt its Climate Protection & Resiliency Plan, which is mean to establish “a roadmap to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions while centering public health and climate considerations in City policy and operations.”

The council voted 11-1, with one absent, to pass Resolution 220596. That vote took place after the Transportation, Infrastructure, and Operations Committee voted 5-1 to recommend the plan. The plan was developed over almost two years and drafted by city staff and the KC Climate Protection Steering Committee.

According to the Sierra Club, which quickly sent a press release about the news, the Climate Protection & Resiliency Plan’s goals include:

Rapidly decarbonizing buildings citywide and electrifying city-owned buildings to improve reliability of energy supply, improve air quality, and help lower energy bills

Establishing an environmental justice advisory committee

Intervening in state regulatory proceedings to advocate for the city’s electricity provider, Evergy, Inc., to retire its Hawthorn coal plant by 2025 and all its coal plants by 2030

Establishing a short-term implementation plan to help Kansas City take immediate steps to implement the CPRP

The full draft of the plan, which was passed, can be viewed by clicking here.

