KCKPD trying to identify suspects in aggravated robbery at gas station

By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in an aggravated robbery that happened at a gas station on Aug. 1.

According to the police, the two suspects robbed the Valero gas station at 2101 Metropolitan Ave. at 3:42 a.m. that day. That is near the Silver City Apartments.

One suspect was wearing all black and was armed with a revolver.

The second suspect had long locs and was wearing a gray hoodie with graphics on it. He was also wearing socks that were yellow and pink, but no shoes. He was armed with a gun.

The police department says that both suspects appeared to be familiar with the Silver City Apartments.

The suspects left the scene in a white 2000-2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo. It had a defect above the back wheel on the passenger side. It also had paper tags, which were removed before the robbery. The vehicle did not have a sunroof or a spoiler.

If you know who the suspects are or have information about the incident that can help the police in their investigation, you are asked to call Det. Shepard at 913-573-6063 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-674-4775.

