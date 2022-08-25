Kansas farmers planning ahead amid severe drought

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eck Agriculture is a fourth-generation family farm with crops in Kingman and Harper counties. Darrin Eck manages the operation and says the drought is impacting all of the crops this year.

Eck said, “A lot of stress to deal with a drought and keeping cattle fed and keeping all your basis covered, but then you get home at night, and you think about, the bank account is empty too.”

This weekend’s forecast is a welcome sight for many area farmers if it holds. But the last few months have brought little meaningful rains, and the drought has left many crops stunted.

Eck said they’ve only had two cuttings in his alfalfa field this year and haven’t had much rain since. Their corn, cotton and milo crops have also been struggling in this drought. In one of the corn fields, if there is any rain here in the near term, it will determine if it is even worth harvesting.

They’ve been able to get another cutting of hay, and that will be heading out soon.

“We’ve got guys in south Texas that are pleading for hay, so a lot of it’s going to Texas this year. They’re a lot worse off than we are,” said Eck.

He said this drought is very reminiscent of the conditions back in 2011-12, and because of that, many farmers are already trying to prepare for the winter. If it doesn’t rain this fall, Eck said there won’t be wheat in the pasture or anything to graze on. So, he purchased 800 tons of corn silage for the farm’s calves. He got it from another farmer with irrigated land. Even though it was already sold to another local farmer, Eck worked with both to purchase a portion of what they would spare.

“Lucky that everybody in this ag industry, when there’s a dry area and somebody has a little extra, they share,” he said.

Part of the reason they also made this purchase is because they’ve had to start moving their cattle into different pastures weeks earlier than usual.

“That’s one reason why we went ahead and pulled the trigger on trying to find silage quickly because having to move the cattle off early may mean we have to ween ahead of time, and we’ll be feeding calves another month longer than we anticipated,” Eck said.

Eck said one of the biggest differences between this year’s drought and the drought of 2011-12 are the costs they have to put into fields for things like fertilizer, fuel, machinery and labor.

‘I don’t think there’s going to be very many acres that will cover what we have in them. I just don’t think it’s there this year,” he said.

He said the hope is that between what they can harvest and crop insurance, it will cover their debts and hold them over until next year.

