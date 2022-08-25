Aging & Style
K-State’s Lee to undergo season-ending surgery

K-State junior Ayoka Lee shoots against Iowa State, Jan. 11, 2022
K-State junior Ayoka Lee shoots against Iowa State, Jan. 11, 2022(K-State Athletics)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas State women’s basketball center Ayoka Lee is set to undergo season-ending knee surgery, the program announced Thursday.

In a release from the KSU women’s basketball program, Lee announced her intentions to return to play for the Wildcats during the 2023-24 season.

“I am devastated for Yokie, said Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie. “She has battled this knee injury for two years. We were hopeful with a summer procedure and extended rest, she would be able to play this upcoming season. Unfortunately, after meeting with the medical staff the last couple of days she will require season-ending surgery.”

Lee was named a First Team All-American by The Athletic and Sports Illustrated following the 2021-22 season. The Byron, Minnesota, native was a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection.

“While it deeply saddens me that I cannot be on the court with my teammates this season, I am fully committed to getting healthy and contributing as a leader on the sideline,” Lee said in the release.

Last season, Lee set the NCAA Division I single-game record with a 61-point performance against Oklahoma. When Lee returns in 2023-24, she’ll enter play ninth in K-State history for points scored, sixth in rebounds and third in blocks.

