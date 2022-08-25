K-State named most LGBTQ+ friendly campus in Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has been named the most LGBTQ+ friendly campus in Kansas.

Kansas State University says on Wednesday, Aug. 25, it has been recognized as one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly colleges in the nation by Campus Pride and its annual Best of the Best Colleges and Universities for LGBTQ+ Students list.

“This national recognition confirms the university is truly dedicated to providing an inclusive, diverse and affirming campus,” said Thomas Lane, vice president for student life and dean of students. “It also highlights the work by our K-State family — faculty, staff, students and alumni — to ensure K-State is always a place where people may be their authentic selves.”

K-State said the rankings were found using the Campus Pride Index rating scale - a comprehensive national rating system measuring LGBTQ-friendly campus life. It has earned the top rating of five stars for its safe and welcoming environment for students, faculty and staff.

“It is an honor to continue to be recognized for all of our hard work on campus and in the community,” said Brandon Haddock, Ph.D., coordinator of the LGBT Resource Center. “Advising our student organizations and working with our faculty and staff organization guides the resource center’s initiatives and helps to create a safe and affirming campus.”

The University noted that it is one of only 40 institutions in the nation - and the only school in Kansas - to earn a place on the list. It said campuses on the list have all earned five-star ratings and at least a score of 93 on a scale of 90 to 100 for their LGBTQ-inclusive policies, programs and practices.

“Campus Pride created the Best of the Best list to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of these colleges and universities, creating safer, more welcoming campuses for LGBTQ+ people,” said Shane Windmeyer, Campus Pride executive director. “Students, prospective students and their families, along with faculty and staff members, deserve to know whether they will be safe on campus so they can make the best choices for their own academic success — and by creating inclusive, safe environments, these colleges are taking responsibility for all students.”

K-State indicated that its LGBT Resource Center - established in 2010 - is meant to create an inclusive environment for individuals and resources to support the community. It also has several organizations which work to support LGBTQ+ students, faculty and staff - including the Sexuality and Gender Alliance, LGBTQ+ Faculty Staff Alliance, Gender Collective and oSTEM.

The University said the organizations support various initiatives, like appropriate housing communities, restroom facilities and gender and sexuality resources. It said the resource center is also part of the Department of Diversity and Multicultural Student Affairs in the Division of Student Life.

