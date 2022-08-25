FRIDAY TICKET SALE: Garth Brooks at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Aging & Style
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Garth Brooks will open the newly expanded Thunder Ridge Nature Arena at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in the Ozarks of Missouri. The concert happens on October 1 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 26 at 10 a.m. There will be an eight-ticket limit per purchase. You can purchase tickets only at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or through the Ticketmaster App on your mobile phone. Tickets will cost $98.95, all-inclusive.

The newly expanded Thunder Ridge Nature Arena is a natural amphitheater overlooking Table Rock Lake and the Boston Mountains of Arkansas, allowing guests to embrace the beauty and grandeur of the great outdoors. The Thunder Ridge land has been set aside in a not-for-profit foundation. All proceeds from events held at the Nature Arena will further enhance Thunder Ridge and support conservation. The vision for the future is to host other outdoor events by similar world-class entertainers.

For more information, please visit www.garthbrooks.com

