Fortnite unveils Patrick Mahomes icon

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ four seasons worth of accomplishments on the football field has been iconic. Now, he’s adding a virtual icon to his resume.

Mahomes announced a partnership Monday with the popular video game Fortnite, where the Chiefs fifth-year starter will be featured as a usable character. Prior to the Chiefs’ final preseason game Thursday, fans were able to use the Mahomes icon at a special Chiefs Tailgate Gladiators exhibition.

Wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, known for his love of video games, stopped by the event to play.

Following the announcement, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders tweeted his interest.

“Ain’t gone lie this is tough!!!!!! Might have to grab some v bucks for this one,” Saunders tweeted.

Mahomes joins NBA superstar LeBron James and tennis star Naomi Osaka as some of the iconic athletes to be featured in the popular video game series.

READ MORE: Mahomes honored by Texas Tech, will be inducted in its Ring of Honor

