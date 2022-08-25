Fortnite unveils Patrick Mahomes icon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ four seasons worth of accomplishments on the football field has been iconic. Now, he’s adding a virtual icon to his resume.

Mahomes announced a partnership Monday with the popular video game Fortnite, where the Chiefs fifth-year starter will be featured as a usable character. Prior to the Chiefs’ final preseason game Thursday, fans were able to use the Mahomes icon at a special Chiefs Tailgate Gladiators exhibition.

Fans got the chance to play as new @FortniteGame icon @PatrickMahomes at a special @Chiefs Tailgate Gladiators exhibition before tonight's game! 🔥🎮 pic.twitter.com/07duL9dIUC — NFL (@NFL) August 25, 2022

Wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, known for his love of video games, stopped by the event to play.

Following the announcement, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders tweeted his interest.

“Ain’t gone lie this is tough!!!!!! Might have to grab some v bucks for this one,” Saunders tweeted.

Mahomes joins NBA superstar LeBron James and tennis star Naomi Osaka as some of the iconic athletes to be featured in the popular video game series.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.