Former KU basketball assistant returns to Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Former Kansas assistant coach Joe Dooley is returning to Lawrence a director of student-athlete development for the Jayhawks, head coach Bill Self announced Thursday.

Dooley spent 10 seasons in Lawrence from 2003-04 to 2012-13 and helped the Jayhawks win nine-consecutive Big 12 regular-season titles and six Big 12 Tournament championships. Dooley was a part of the coaching staff that led KU to the 2008 NCAA title.

“When he became available for employment, I thought it was a no-brainer to try and get him back. He’s played a huge role in the success we’ve had,” Self said. “Even though his role will be different this year, I feel like adding Joe to our staff will enhance our program.”

For the past nine seasons, Dooley spent time as a head coach of East Carolina (2018-19 to 2021-22) and Florida Gulf Coast (2013-14 to 2017-18). In 13 seasons as a head coach during his career, he’s accumulated a 215-177 record.

