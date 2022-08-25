Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

FORECAST: Isolated storms possible Thursday

By Erin Little
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The summer feel is back for your Wednesday evening, Kansas City. We are tracking one or two isolated storms for your Chiefs Thursday. For the most part, fans should stay dry at Arrowhead. Better rain chances and a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert have been posted for Sunday. We are tracking a 50% chance for rain on Sunday, with outdoor impacts expected. Stay connected with us via our apps.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

We are tracking one or two isolated storms for your Chiefs Thursday.
FORECAST: Isolated storms possible Thursday
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Wednesday
FORECAST: Highs again in upper 80s, tracking wet weather in the near future
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Wednesday
FORECAST: Upper 80s until the weekend
It will be cool starting out the day but the high temperature will get near 90 Wednesday.
FORECAST: High temperatures near 90 for Wednesday