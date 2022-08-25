Federal grant awards Kansas Corporate Commission with $25 million

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - A federal grant awarded to the Kansas Corporate Commission has provided $25 million to help plug abandoned wells in the state. The grant is part of $1.15 billion placed under the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to help states remedy abandoned oil and gas wells.

“These federal grants provide Kansas with a one-time opportunity to help address the issue of abandoned wells in Kansas while helping the economy by providing good paying jobs for several years,” said KCC Conservation Divisions Director Ryan A. Hoffman.

According to a release from the KCC, the commission plans to use the initial $25 million grant to pay for eight projects -- four in Eastern Kansas and four in Central and Western Kansas -- that will plug more than 2300 abandoned wells over the upcoming two to three years.

A map showing the locations of those projects and the number of wells can be viewed here.

KCC said the federal grants will not completely cover the total number of abandoned wells in Kansas. Because of that, KCC said they will still rely on industry-generated funds to plug the wells unplugged and abandoned wells remaining after the federal program expires.

Because oil and gas drilling in Kansas began in the 1860s, KCC said it is not uncommon for older abandoned wells to be discovered by landowners who were unaware they existed.

“These federal grant funds will provide important assistance in plugging abandoned wells in Kansas,” said Dwight D. Keen, Chair of the KCC. “However, to adequately protect Kansas freshwater resources, it will also be necessary to continue funding the plugging of abandoned wells with state well-plugging resources provided by oil and gas industry fee assessments.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.