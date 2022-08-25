Estate Planning: Plan your estate without burdening your family

Understanding the estate planning process can be complicated. Bill sits down with financial expert Jonathan McCoy to find out how you can plan your estate without leaving a burden on your family. Tune into KCTV5 every Thursday at 9am for investment advice from Market Advisory Group & submit your investment questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.