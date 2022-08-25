Aging & Style
Estate Planning: Plan your estate without burdening your family

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Understanding the estate planning process can be complicated. Bill sits down with financial expert Jonathan McCoy to find out how you can plan your estate without leaving a burden on your family.  Tune into KCTV5 every Thursday at 9am for investment advice from Market Advisory Group & submit your investment questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.

