Chiefs prepare for roster cutdowns following final preseason game

Andy Reid and the Chiefs will cut their roster from 80 to 53 on Tuesday.
By Gabe Swartz and Neal Jones
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the Kansas City Chiefs finish up the preseason Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers, head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach will do so without much focus on the scoreboard.

Instead, the organization will be focused on the final positional battles playing out ahead of Tuesday’s final roster cutdown deadline. At 3 p.m. central time on Tuesday, Aug. 30, NFL teams must cut their roster from 80 to 53.

“We grade these guys every play and every day,” said Reid, “so we’re talking about it and going through it. Brett and I get together -- he does it with his staff -- and he brings it to me and then we get together and talk through it.”

Following the roster cutdowns, the Chiefs and other NFL teams can sign up to 16 players to their practice squads. Many of those players will come from the current preseason roster.

“(Veach) kind of coaches me up on what he thinks and ‘hey, this is what we’re looking at,’ and then we’ll go from there.”

