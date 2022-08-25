Charges filed after person is hit by vehicle, pinned against hotel in Lee’s Summit

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated after a person was hit by a vehicle and pinned against a hotel in Lee’s Summit, which ultimately led to their death.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 23-year-old Camden E. Hager from Lee’s Summit has been charged with driving while intoxicated - resulting in death.

According to court records, Lee’s Summit police went to the Fairfield Inn in the 1300 block of NE Windsor Drive after receiving a call from someone who said a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle in the parking lot.

The investigation found that the victim had been hit by a vehicle and pushed into or pinned against the building. The vehicle also hit the building itself.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, but ultimately died due to her injuries. On Thursday, the Lee’s Summit Police Department identified her as 21-year-old Sandrea N. Sipple from Kansas City, Kansas.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the investigation found that Sipple was sitting on the curb of the parking lot when she was hit by the vehicle Hager was driver.

“Breath and other tests” showed that Hager was driving while intoxicated, the prosecutor’s office said.

According to court documents, the officer asked Hager if she was going to be over the legal limit. “Breathalyzer-wise, yeah,” she said. “I’m going to be honest with you.”

The officer asked her to submit to a preliminary breath test and she agreed. She then proceeded to blow a .203. According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, it is illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher.

“Based on the totality of the circumstances,” the officer proceeded to arrest her for driving while intoxicated.

“Once in custody, Hager stated, ‘I told you it was going to be over the legal limit,’ and then laughed,” court documents state.

Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 secured bond.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) runs a national helpline that is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Simply call 1-800-662-HELP (4357). Their website states helpline is for “individuals and family members facing mental and/or substance use disorders.” “This service provides referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups, and community-based organizations,” they add.

Previous coverage:

Person dies after being hit by vehicle, pinned against hotel in Lee’s Summit

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.