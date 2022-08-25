Aging & Style
Bonner Springs authorities investigating fatality crash

Ambulance generic
Ambulance generic(MGN)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KCTV) --- Police in Bonner Springs are investigating a fatality crash in the area of Kansas Highway 7 and 121st Street.

The crash happened shortly after 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Information is limited about the crash at this time, but police encourage everyone to avoid the area.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

