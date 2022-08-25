Basehor Police lockdown school, find threat to be non-credible

BASEHOR, Kan. (KCTV) - Basehor-Linwood High School initiated a lock-in procedure for 24 minutes Thursday before Basehor Police determined the potential report of a student with a weapon was non-credible.

The police department and district said the safety concern had been resolved by 2:49 p.m.

“We wanted to let you know that we initiated our lock-in procedure at Basehor-Linwood High School around 2:25 this afternoon as a precaution because we received a report of a student with a weapon,” the Basehor-Linwood School District said in a statement released to families. “Our School Resource Officer, Basehor Police Department, and school district personnel were contacted and assisted immediately, and found the threat to be non-credible.”

According to the release from the school district, the lock-in procedure may have caused a slightly later dismissal and some busing delays for several high school, middle school and elementary school routes.

“We would like to remind our students, faculty, and parents that information sharing is the key,” the Basehor Police Department said. “If you see or hear something, please don’t ignore it. Report it to law enforcement or faculty. We take allegations of criminal activity seriously and will follow up.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.