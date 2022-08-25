Alert neighbor helps Lawrence police catch burglar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An alert neighbor in Lawrence is getting a pat on the back from the police department after they spotted a burglar at their neighbor’s house and called the authorities.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, dispatch received a call from a woman in the area of 12th and Connecticut at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. She said there was a man dressed in all black who was wearing a ski mask and gloves, and who was trying to break into her neighbor’s window.

When officers arrived, they saw a man matching that description about a block a way. Because the neighbor called police early enough, the suspect was still in the area.

The suspect saw the marked car, however, and immediately began running. He darted between houses and went through alleys.

Other units nearby where able to come to the scene and help.

Eventually, an officer had to get out of the vehicle and took the suspect into custody while on foot.

The investigation found that the same suspect had tried to break in at least one other time.

The residents he was trying to rob were not home, but were grateful. They also told police about the previous suspicious activity.

“A good reminder to keep an eye out for each other, Lawrence,” the police department said.

