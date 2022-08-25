One person dead, another hospitalized after Grandview townhome fire

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was killed and another hospitalized in a fire in a townhome Thursday morning in Grandview.

Over a dozen fire and EMS units responded just after 6 a.m. to the fire call on East 127th Street, east of White Avenue. Authorities later revealed that one person died in the fire, and one other person was transported to a local hospital. That victim’s condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

