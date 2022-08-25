Aging & Style
One person dead, another hospitalized after Grandview townhome fire

A fire at a Grandview townhome Thursday morning killed one person and hospitalized another.
A fire at a Grandview townhome Thursday morning killed one person and hospitalized another.(KCTV5 News)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was killed and another hospitalized in a fire in a townhome Thursday morning in Grandview.

Over a dozen fire and EMS units responded just after 6 a.m. to the fire call on East 127th Street, east of White Avenue. Authorities later revealed that one person died in the fire, and one other person was transported to a local hospital. That victim’s condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

KCTV5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

