Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Workers protest closure of Starbucks location at Plaza

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Employees who worked at the Starbucks location on the Country Club Plaza gathered outside the store to protest the company’s decision.

The coffee shop closed suddenly Monday afternoon, surprising many employees.

Addy Wright, who had worked for Starbucks for three years, said management communicated the closure to employees via video chat.

“There was no compassion or empathy there,” she said.

Wright and a dozen other employees picketed outside the closed storefront Tuesday morning. Many held signs criticizing the coffee chain. Wright’s read “Starbucks Corporate is Cowardly.”

A sign outside the restaurant said the location would be closed permanently, but did not give a reason. Employees said management had told them the closure was due to safety concerns, specifically a shooting at a nearby parking garage earlier in August. Wright pointed out that the restaurant had stayed open that day, and that prior violent incidents on the Plaza had not led to any closures.

“I don’t understand why this incident, which had no direct impact on any of the workers, influenced them to make this decision without input from the workers,” Wright said.

The Country Club Plaza Location was among the first in the KC area to unionize. Many of the employees suggested the closure may be a union-busting tool.

“This is a chain reaction of Starbucks silencing worker voices,” Wright said.

Starbucks is the latest major brand to leave the district. Other notable closures in the past few years have included Victoria’s Secret, Eddie Bauer, Zoom Toys and Houston’s restaurant. In April, Nordstrom announced that it would not move to the district as planned.

While the district may not be the retail attraction of its heyday, there could still be opportunities for growth there.

Frank Lenk, the Director of Research Services for the Mid-America Regional Council, said the Plaza was going through some of the same transitions that retail centers around the country have faced.

“It’s still one of our premier regional shopping districts,” he said. “It’s got 100 years of history for a reason. It’s a great place to live, to work, to play.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The 2018 fatal shooting of Overland Park teenager John Albers is the focus on a new 20-minute...
Overland Park fatal police shooting criticized in Washington Post documentary
An investigation is underway following a fatal officer-involved shooting Blue Springs.
Investigation underway following fatal officer-involved shooting in Blue Springs
An employee who had worked for Starbucks for three years said management communicated the...
Workers protest closure of Starbucks location at Plaza
Tammy Cochran's body was found badly burned near a boat ramp in March 2008.
‘It’s time’: Parents of slain Olathe woman still searching for answers 14 years later