Woman shot and killed outside home in Lee’s Summit

Jackson County homicide off Colbern Road in Lee's Summit.
Jackson County homicide off Colbern Road in Lee's Summit.(KCTV5 News)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County detectives are investigating after a woman was shot and killed outside a home in Lee’s Summit on Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded sometime before 7 a.m. to Northeast Colbern Road near Shrout Road. Emergency medical crews pronounced the woman dead at the scene. A person of interest has been identified, said Sheriff Darryl Forte.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has classified the incident as a homicide. KCTV5 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

