Woman shot and killed outside home in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County detectives are investigating after a woman was shot and killed outside a home in Lee’s Summit on Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded sometime before 7 a.m. to Northeast Colbern Road near Shrout Road. Emergency medical crews pronounced the woman dead at the scene. A person of interest has been identified, said Sheriff Darryl Forte.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has classified the incident as a homicide. KCTV5 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

