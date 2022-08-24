Wanted: Bryan Rogers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Bryan Rogers, 43, is wanted on a parole violation warrant out of Missouri for statutory sodomy and domestic assault.

He is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri.

His last known address was near 7th & Virginia in Kansas City, Missouri. However, his current whereabouts are unknown.

He is described as being a Black man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He also has tattoos on his arms and shoulders.

If you have information about where he is or where he might be, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

