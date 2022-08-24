State rep criticizes Starbucks for shutting down plaza location

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After employees gathered outside of a Starbucks location on the Country Club Plaza Tuesday to protest the closing of the coffee shop, Missouri representative Patty Lewis released a statement Wednesday condemning the company for its behavior.

“Let’s read past whatever stories the Starbucks corporate HQ wants to tell us about why they abruptly shut down one of the busiest locations in Kansas City and call it out for what it is: a large corporation punishing the workers at the Country Club Plaza location who dared exercise their legally protected right to organize,” Lewis said. “Starbucks has closed locations across the country in a coordinated attack on a growing, nationwide unionization effort by employees fed up with low pay, short staffing, long hours, poor benefits and substandard training efforts. Now, instead of listening to the concerns of the workers who led the way in the unionization effort, Starbucks shut them down.”

Lewis said she would continue to support workers as they strive for better working conditions.

“Workers are done being mistreated and intimidated, and I will stand with any employee who demands better from their employer,” Lewis said.

After the shop closed Monday afternoon, workers protested Tuesday.

“There was no compassion or empathy there,” Addy Wright, a worker at the Starbucks location, told KCTV5.

The Country Club Plaza Starbucks location was among the first in the Kansas City area to unionize. Many of the employees suggested the closure may be a union-busting tool.

“This is a chain reaction of Starbucks silencing worker voices,” Wright said.

