Royals place Greinke, Staumont on IL

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke reacts after giving up a run to the Minnesota...
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke reacts after giving up a run to the Minnesota Twins during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals placed pitcher Zack Greinke on the 15-day injured list due to right forearm tightness, the team announced Wednesday afternoon. Kansas City also placed reliever Josh Staumont on the 15-day injured list for right biceps tendinitis.

Greinke’s injury designation is retroactive to Aug. 21.

In a corresponding move, the club announced that right-handed pitcher Collin Snider and left-handed pitcher Anthony Misiewicz have been recalled from Triple-A Omaha.

The Royals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday at 7:10 p.m.

