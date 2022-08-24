Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan
Price Chopper Tailgate Recipe

Man sentenced after admitting to filming underage boys in bathrooms following St. Louis area concerts

Generic Gavel
Generic Gavel(MGN)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man who admitted to luring teenage boys to accompany him to St. Louis area concerts has been sentenced to prison for secretly filming underage boys in the bathroom.

Michael Stevens, of Oran in Scott County, Missouri, previously pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor. On Wednesday, the 43-year-old was sentenced to 10 years in prison, ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution and agreed to sell a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado.

According to court documents, Stevens admitted to using a hidden camera to secretly record video of two boys in hotel room bathrooms.

In April 2020, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the boy’s parents after he claimed Stevens grabbed his buttocks in a hotel after a 2019 concert in St. Louis and asked for photos of his body parts. The boy told his parents of the crimes after Stevens complained he would no longer go hunting and fishing with him.

A month later, Stevens admitted to having sexual talks with some of the boys he was mentoring. He also told police he took a second boy hunting and fishing and to a concert in the St. Louis area. Stevens asked that boy for nude photos and hid a camera to record him changing, according to the plea agreement.

After being released from prison, Stevens will need to register as a sex offender. He will also be on supervised release for life.

Anyone who believes they have also been a victim of Stevens is asked to contact local law enforcement or the HSI Tipline at 1-866-347-2423.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

School districts are increasingly turning toward addressing teachers' mental health by adding...
School districts turn toward 4-day weeks, staff support as teachers struggle with mental health
Generic.
Shawnee man arrested after vehicle is stolen in Missouri
Oil Wells
Federal grant awards Kansas Corporate Commission with $25 million
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
Alert neighbor helps Lawrence police catch burglar
Prairie Village Jazz Festival returns for the 11th installment this year.
Prairie Village Jazz Festival returns in September