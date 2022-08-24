Man sentenced after admitting to filming underage boys in bathrooms following St. Louis area concerts

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man who admitted to luring teenage boys to accompany him to St. Louis area concerts has been sentenced to prison for secretly filming underage boys in the bathroom.

Michael Stevens, of Oran in Scott County, Missouri, previously pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor. On Wednesday, the 43-year-old was sentenced to 10 years in prison, ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution and agreed to sell a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado.

According to court documents, Stevens admitted to using a hidden camera to secretly record video of two boys in hotel room bathrooms.

In April 2020, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the boy’s parents after he claimed Stevens grabbed his buttocks in a hotel after a 2019 concert in St. Louis and asked for photos of his body parts. The boy told his parents of the crimes after Stevens complained he would no longer go hunting and fishing with him.

A month later, Stevens admitted to having sexual talks with some of the boys he was mentoring. He also told police he took a second boy hunting and fishing and to a concert in the St. Louis area. Stevens asked that boy for nude photos and hid a camera to record him changing, according to the plea agreement.

After being released from prison, Stevens will need to register as a sex offender. He will also be on supervised release for life.

Anyone who believes they have also been a victim of Stevens is asked to contact local law enforcement or the HSI Tipline at 1-866-347-2423.

