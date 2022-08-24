KCPD investigating homicide near 34th & Indiana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating homicide that happened on Tuesday night.

At 9:36 p.m., the police department notified the media that the homicide had occurred. They did not specify whether it was a shooting or not.

Police said it happened in the area of E. 34th Street and Indiana Avenue. It appears to be a residential area.

