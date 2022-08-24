Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

KCPD investigating homicide near 34th & Indiana

Generic.
Generic.(AP)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating homicide that happened on Tuesday night.

At 9:36 p.m., the police department notified the media that the homicide had occurred. They did not specify whether it was a shooting or not.

Police said it happened in the area of E. 34th Street and Indiana Avenue. It appears to be a residential area.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Teresa Perry and other community leaders have their eyes on Hibbs Park in Kansas City to house...
Activists in KCMO call for stop to violence, remember young shooting victims
The 2018 fatal shooting of Overland Park teenager John Albers is the focus on a new 20-minute...
Overland Park fatal police shooting criticized in Washington Post documentary
An investigation is underway following a fatal officer-involved shooting Blue Springs.
Investigation underway following fatal officer-involved shooting in Blue Springs
An employee who had worked for Starbucks for three years said management communicated the...
Workers protest closure of Starbucks location at Plaza
“I asked to get new uniforms for our school for the basketball, volleyball and soccer teams,”...
KC Current joins in special Make-A-Wish surprise for KC high school senior living with cancer