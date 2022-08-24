KCPD encourages fans to arrive early for Thursday’s Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The KCPD is encouraging fans to arrive early for Thursday night’s game at Arrowhead, where the Chiefs will take on the Packers.

They are looking to avoid major traffic jams due to both rush hour and people trying to get to the game.

Sgt. Grant Ruark with the Traffic Division said:

“Preseason games offer a challenge in that many of those attending the games are not the regular season ticket holders.

Tickets for these games are often given away to people who are not accustomed to the traffic and parking patterns at the stadium so, the more time people allow to get there and get parked the better.

We also hope that people who normally travel I-70 during the afternoon rush hour take the opportunity to find alternative routes to get to where they want to go.

U.S. 40 Highway, 350 Highway and I-470 might offer a quicker and less congested experience for the normal rush hour traveler.”

The KCPD also provided the following tips:

Familiarize yourself with the area around the stadium prior to leaving for the game

Save tickets and parking passes to your mobile wallet, www.mychiefsaccount.com or the Chiefs mobile app prior to arrival so they are easier to access

Have the parking pass ready for scanning prior to approaching the parking lot

Have the parking hang-tags readily visible on your rearview mirror

Follow the instructions of the parking staff once you’re inside the gates

Parking lots for Thursday’s game open at 2:30 p.m. and the stadium gates open at 5:00 p.m., according to the police. For more information, visit www.chiefs.com/parking.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.