Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

KCK firefighter collapses, transported to hospital

The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department successfully evacuated three adults from a home...
The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department successfully evacuated three adults from a home Wednesday morning.(Kansas City Kansas Fire Department)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, firefighter collapsed after the department had extinguished a fire this morning.

The department safely evacuated three adults from a home in Kansas City, Kansas, before the 32-year veteran firefighter collapsed in front of a fire truck during the overhaul process, a tweet from the fire department said.

The firefighter was transported to KU Medical Center and is expected to be released today after being treated for dehydration.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Center School District is requiring students to use a clear backpack.
Center School District adds metal detectors, clear backpack rule
Center School District adds metal detectors, clear backpack rule
A sign on the front door of the Starbucks on the Plaza Tuesday morning read that it is...
State rep criticizes Starbucks for shutting down plaza location
A plane crash in rural Clay County occurred Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Small plane crash in Clay County leaves two injured