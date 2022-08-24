KCK firefighter collapses, transported to hospital

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, firefighter collapsed after the department had extinguished a fire this morning.

The department safely evacuated three adults from a home in Kansas City, Kansas, before the 32-year veteran firefighter collapsed in front of a fire truck during the overhaul process, a tweet from the fire department said.

The firefighter was transported to KU Medical Center and is expected to be released today after being treated for dehydration.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.