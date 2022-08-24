KC Current joins in special Make-A-Wish surprise for KC high school senior living with cancer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ellie Torres, a senior and student athlete at Lutheran High School of Kansas City, had one wish.

“I asked to get new uniforms for our school for the basketball, volleyball and soccer teams,” she said.

In December, Ellie was diagnosed with a form of lymphoma. She said her wish was motivated by all the support her school has given her during her journey.

“Just, everyone has been very caring,” said Ellie.

Her wish came with more than she expected on Tuesday. Several players of the Kansas City Current joined in with the Make-A-Wish Foundation for the big reveal.

“I was very surprised, very happy. I especially didn’t know about the Current coming and stuff, which was awesome,” Ellie said.

Goalkeeper Adrianna Franch led the surprise.

“They’re a part of our community and we’re a part of theirs. And, being able to come out and support her vision, it’s just an inspiration,” Franch said.

Ellie said she’s looking forward to graduating. She plans to continue her education and become a pediatric nurse.

