Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

IRS to refund penalties for millions of taxpayers who filed late amid pandemic

The IRS says it will refund 1.6 million people who missed tax filing deadlines in the early...
The IRS says it will refund 1.6 million people who missed tax filing deadlines in the early stages of the pandemic.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Internal Revenue Service announced that it would be helping struggling taxpayers affected by the pandemic by sending select refunds to those who filed their taxes late.

On Wednesday, the IRS issued a notice that would provide penalty relief to most people and businesses who filed certain 2019 or 2020 returns late.

The agency said the relief applies to the failure to file penalty – a penalty that is typically assessed at a rate of 5% per month and up to 25% of the unpaid tax when a federal income tax return is filed after Tax Day.

“The penalty relief issued is yet another way the agency is supporting people during this unprecedented time. This penalty relief will be automatic for people or businesses who qualify,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

According to the IRS, the notice covers $1.2 billion in penalties for more than 1.6 million taxpayers.

The IRS said to qualify for late-penalty forgiveness, individual tax returns for 2019 or 2020 must be filed by Sept. 30, with taxpayers who already paid a fine automatically receiving the refund.

Most eligible taxpayers will receive their refunds by the end of September.

The IRS notice is also waiving specific late penalties for businesses and individuals who were required to report various international information returns.

According to the agency, these changes will help with the backlog of unprocessed tax returns as it looks to return to normal operations for the 2023 filing season.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Len Dawson was a legendary figure in sports broadcast whom and many saw him as a steward for...
'He was all class': Local broadcasters remember Len Dawson
Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, leaves a federal courthouse in Los Angeles,...
Kobe Bryant’s widow awarded $16M in trial over crash photos
Len Dawson was a legendary figure in sports broadcast whom and many saw him as a steward for...
‘He was all class’: Local broadcasters remember Len Dawson
FILE - A spokesman for the Court of Appeals says oral arguments will likely be held sometime...
NY’s highest court to hear Weinstein conviction appeal
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
SEC regulators question Twitter on method of calculating fake accounts