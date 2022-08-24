Aging & Style
‘He was all class’: Local broadcasters remember Len Dawson

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas Citians treasure Len Dawson more than just an athlete.

Dawson was a legendary figure in sports broadcast whom many saw as a steward for the city.

Sports talk shows spent hours sharing memories about Dawson throughout the day. On 810 Sports “The Zone,” Jason Anderson and Joshua Brisco swapped stories with Kendall Gammon about Dawson’s kindness, class and sense of humor.

“He was all class,” Anderson said. “‘Lenny the Cool’ on the field, off the field. I don’t know that anyone has a bad story to tell about him.”

That’s how former KCTV5 Sports Anchor Leif Lisec remembered Dawson, too.

Lisec, who now works with Spectrum Sports, grew up in Kansas City. As a child, his father took him to a commercial shoot at Chiefs Training Camp. At that time, it was held at William Jewel University.

After practice, Dawson didn’t hesitate when Lisec’s father asked the star quarterback for a photo.

As a broadcaster, Lisec later worked alongside Dawson as he hosted an analysis show on KCTV5 called “Len’s Looks.”

“To watch him on the field and then work with him later, and travel to games with him, was the thrill of a lifetime,” Lisec said. “He’s as big a personality in Kansas City and had as much an effect in making this city what it is now as anyone ever had.”

