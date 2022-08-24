Aging & Style
Grandview sets aside $100k for small businesses

By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - The city of Grandview, Missouri, has set aside $100,000 in an effort to give small businesses a boost.

According to a press release from the city, the Small Business Recovery Assistance Program will give a one-time cash payment of $5,000 to qualifying small businesses.

The $100,000 is part of federal funds that Grandview received as part of the American Rescue Plan passed in 2021.

To qualify, a business must:

  • Have up to 50 employees
  • Have a “brick and mortar” presence in Grandview
  • Have experienced financial hardship due to mandates, lot sales, and/or workforce issues between Jan. 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022

The Grandview Chamber of Commerce is running the program.

Applications are digital and must be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.

The application and complete eligibility criteria are available by clicking here.

