Funeral services set for Kansas State Rep. Gail Finney

Rep. Gail Finney speaks at ceremony after successfully leading the way to get House Bill 2321...
Rep. Gail Finney speaks at ceremony after successfully leading the way to get House Bill 2321 signed by Governor Kelly(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Funeral services are set to celebrate the life and legacy of Kansas State Representative Gail Finney.

A wake will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 5-7 p.m. at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1525 N. Lorraine, in Wichita. The official Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, Sept. 2 at 11 a.m., also at St. Mark United Methodist Church.

Masks will be required and provided if you need one, at each service.

Rep. Finney died on Aug. 20. She represented District 84 of Wichita in the Kansas Statehouse for 13 years. Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags to be lowered to half-staff on all state buildings, grounds, and facilities until the day of interment, in honor of Rep. Finney.

